OCONOMOWOC
Thomas R. Zillmer
Sept. 13, 1948 - April 28, 2021
Thomas Robert Zillmer, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Oconomowoc on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was born on September 13, 1948, to Robert and Eileen Zillmer.
Tom was a 1966 graduate of Oconomowoc High School, and went on to complete a two-year course in electronics service at Waukesha County Technical Institute in 1968. On October 4, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Stocks. He worked for RTE as a lead designer of electrical transformers beginning in 1969. During his time there the company changed hands first to Cooper Power Systems, then Eaton shortly before his retirement in 2014. After his retirement, he worked part time as a driver for Jim O’Connor Select Auto. He greatly enjoyed his post-retirement “work,” and valued the friendships made there. Tom was a very dedicated father to his two daughters, never failing to attend a sporting event, choir or band concert, or any other activity they chose to try, and that moral support later extended to his grandchildren. Tom’s special interests and hobbies tended toward the technical, whether he was rebuilding a computer from spare parts or tinkering with his ham radio. In fact, his iconic Iicense plate WB9GAD was his ham radio handle. In his retirement he also became a firearm enthusiast, and often enjoyed firing off a few rounds at the range with friends. While Tom was not a man of many words, those who knew him best will tell you that he was a kind, supportive friend and a compassionate, caring man.
Tom is survived by his daughters Andrea (Jeff) Scaife and Megan (Dominick) Trevorrow; six grandchildren, Chloe, Zanon, Sophia, Jase, Emma and Spencer; brother Dan Zillmer; multiple in-laws, Edward (Ellen) Stocks, Richard Davies, Charlotte Pladies, Gene (Miriam) Stocks, Fran (Brenda) Stocks, Ron Stocks, Charles (Eileen) Stocks and Marilyn (David) Sherman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandy; parents, Bob and Eileen; in-laws, James and Alice Stocks; sisters-in-law Kari Zillmer, Bonnie Stocks and Marion Stocks; and brothers-in-law Larry Stocks and Walter Pladies.
Visitation will be held at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 Cross St., Oconomowoc, on Monday, May 24, from 3-6 p.m., memorial service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tom’s name to Hoovers Hause Rescue Center or St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.