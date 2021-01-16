WAUKESHA
Thomas ‘Tom’ A. Calvano Jr.
May 8, 1943 - Jan. 11, 2021
Thomas “Tom” A. Calvano Jr., a lifelong Waukesha resident, passed away following a brief illness on Monday, January 11, 2021, at the age of 77. He was born in Waukesha on May 8, 1943, the son of Thomas and Elvira (nee Forte) Calvano Sr.
Tom was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School, Waukesha South High School and Carroll College. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. On October 16, 2004, he married Peggy (nee Druminski) at St. William Catholic Church, where he has been a longtime member. Tom was an excellent bowler and one of the best softball players, playing for numerous teams. He was a huge fan of the Milwaukee Bucks for 51 years and could often be found courtside at the home games. Tom also enjoyed the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Despite his disability, Tom overcame many obstacles, and nothing held him back. He had a zest for life and was passionate about people and anything he did in life. He truly cared about everyone he met, and he will always be remembered as a great husband, stepfather, grandfather, brother and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife, Peggy; his stepchildren who he treated as his own, Luke Coutu, Daniel Coutu and Elise (Charles) Cook; and his stepgrandchild, Avan Cook. He was the best brother of Mary (Calvano) Bartlett and Dan (Riki) Calvano and uncle of Chris (Ann) Bartlett, Bill (Jill) Bartlett, Nick (Bridget) Calvano and Tina Calvano. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 20, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. (noon) funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will follow at Arlington Park Cemetery in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
In honor of Tom, please wear Bucks, Packers, Badgers or Brewers apparel.
Mask or face coverings are required at church and the church will be following strict social distancing protocols.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.