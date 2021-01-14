Thomas ‘Tom’ A. Calvano Jr.

Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing during the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.