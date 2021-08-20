ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill.
Thomas ‘Tom’ Cole Rutenber
Thomas “Tom” Cole Rutenber, 83, was born on Feb. 22, 1938, the son of Ellwood R. and Mary (nee Cole) Rutenber, and passed peacefully with family at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, Ill. His family resided in Waukesha, Wisconsin, for over 55 years.
His education included graduating from Waukesha High School in 1956. He attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and Carroll University (formerly College). His formal education was completed with graduating from Colorado College with a B.S. degree in business administration and math.
Tom’s career began at Motorola C&E as an installer of Microwave Communication Systems countrywide with additional trips to Canada, China, Germany, Egypt, Ireland and Venezuela teaching and assisting in the installations of their own Microwave Communications Systems. While at Motorola he held a patent for a device making the installation of the systems easier. Tom’s career continued with Motorola in the R&D Department, then later sales of the product. He was awarded a Galvin Master membership from Motorola before retired from U.S. Cellular in 2005.
Tom’s interests were restoring the family home in Arlington Heights, built in 1901, woodworking, repairing items large and small, Boy Scouts, Christian Summer Camps, being Mr. Fix-it and chair of the campground’s support group. He was intensely involved with the two churches he was a member of, serving as chairman of the board of trustees for 22 years at 1st United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights and 25 years at Church of the Incarnation. Always fixing and ever improving, he was always involved in the mechanics of each church along with doing other important projects. He was most proud of his developing the food drive associated with the Christmas tree sales at Incarnation plus other duties.
Tom was a caring, loving, strong gentleman and adored his two daughters, Ann and Heather. Tom loved being called Grampie by his two grandchildren Timothy and Robyn Konrad. His world revolved around his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 57 years, Karen (Schacht) Rutenber; his two daughters, Ann and Heather; his grandchildren Timothy and Robyn; his sister-in-law Constance “Connie” (the late James) Rutenber; his former son-in-law Robert Konrad; his nieces Karen A. (Sam) Alderman and her two children, Ella Cole and Sam III; and his many relatives and friends in the social and business worlds.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 20, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Glueckert Funeral Home, located at 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 21, at the Church of the Incarnation, 550 W. Golf Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005.
Please omit flowers. Donations in Tom’s name to Colorado College, P.O. Box 1117, Colorado Springs, CO 80901, or Church of the Incarnation would be appreciated.
Glueckert Funeral Home is serving the family. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.