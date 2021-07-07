WAUKESHA
Thomas ‘Tom’ E. Martin
Thomas “Tom” E. Martin of Waukesha passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the age of 74. Visitation for Tom will be held on Friday, July 9, from 6:30 p.m. until the vigil service at 8:30 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. A second visitation will take place on Saturday, July 10, from 8:15 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please see tomorrow’s Freeman for the complete obituary.
