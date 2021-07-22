SAN MARCOS, Texas
Thomas ‘Tom’ Edward Swift Jr.
Dec. 31, 1957 - July 8, 2021
Thomas “Tom” Edward Swift Jr. passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the age of 63 in San Antonio, Texas. He will be remembered as a generous father, brother and friend who worked hard to provide for his family.
Tom was the proud father of three children, Andy of Davis, Calif.; Maggie of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Jaclyn of Fort Collins, Colo.; and three grandchildren, Hayden, Branson and Paxton. He is also survived by his siblings, Sharon Keeney, Elaine Swift, Joe Swift and Hallie Otto.
In death Tom joins his mother, Lois Swift; his father, Thomas Swift Sr.; and many beloved dogs, including Bucky, Buddy, Rex, Jack and Jill.
Tom grew up in Wichita Falls, Texas, then moved to San Antonio to complete his bachelor’s degree at Trinity University. He lived for decades and raised his family in Oconomowoc before moving to San Marcos, Texas, in 2019. Tom retired from Robert W. Baird & Co. as a managing director in 2016, after a successful 31-year career there.
A perennial lover of the outdoors, in his youth Tom enjoyed dove hunting with family and friends. In college, he owned a boat and took it to the lake to ski with friends every chance he got. Living in Wisconsin he took great pride in maintaining a beautiful yard and wildflower garden, and when he moved to San Marcos he enjoyed planting and tending a butterfly garden. If he had your phone number, you’ve probably received a photo of a roadrunner, hawk, robin’s eggs, deer, or another animal passing through his yard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tom’s name to the Sierra Club, to honor his love of wildlife and nature: www.teamsierra.org/MyCelebration/TomSwiftMemorial.