WAUKESHA
Thomas ‘Tom’ G. Vajda
June 5, 1947 - July 14, 2021
Thomas “Tom” G. Vajda of Waukesha passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the age of 74. Tom was born on June 5, 1947, the son of Joseph and Theresa Vajda. He joined the United States Army in 1967 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1968. Tom devotedly cheered on the Green Bay Packers, was an avid collector of model cars, and a jazz enthusiast. He carried on his mother’s famous cheesecake making abilities; he made delicious cheesecake.
Tom is survived by two children, Jennifer (Dick) Piette and John (Sabrina) Vajda; six grandchildren, Taylor, Kayleigh, Hannah, Molly, Danny and Jayden; two sisters, Valerie Cherek and Jackie (Ross) Straw; and eight nieces and nephews. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
The Celebration of Life for Tom will be held on Thursday, July 22, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family or to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Addiction Program or to their Recovery Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295.
