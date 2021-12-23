NORTH PRAIRIE
Thomas ‘Tom’ Gulrud
March 14, 1959 - Dec. 19, 2021
Thomas “Tom” Gulrud of North Prairie passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was born on March 14, 1959, the son of Orville and Ella (nee Sanner) Gulrud.
On June 20, 1997, he married Michele Hine, together they and their family are members of Waukesha Bible Church. Tom loved sports and was passionate about watching and coaching football. It was also time he got to enjoy spending with his sons. He also enjoyed playing cribbage with his wife, spending time with his dogs Bucky and Auggie, but mostly treasured time with his family. Tom had strong faith and knew the importance of having a personal relationship with Christ. He will be immensely missed but celebrating that he is with the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Gulrud; his children Jaime (Aaron) Roeseler, Adam, Elijah, Judah, John, Lydia, Andrew, Micah, Ezra, Julia, Eden and Isaac Gulrud; siblings Gary Gulrud, Linda (Fred Smith) Graebner-Smith, Amy (Jerry) Woodzick and Jane Smart. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service to follow. All at Waukesha Bible Church, S53-W24079 Glendale Road, Waukesha, WI 53189. Burial will be held at Salem Cemetery in Wales.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family for the benefit of his children’s future college funds are appreciated.
