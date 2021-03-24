WAUKESHA
Thomas ‘Tom’ L. Smith
Sept. 4, 1950 - March 20, 2021
Thomas “Tom” L. Smith of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the age of 70. Tom was born on September 4, 1950, the son of Leslie and Helen (nee Bunkelmann) Smith.
On July 19, 1980, he married his wife, Yvonne Hagen. After graduating high school, Tom worked as a truck driver for over 40 years. Throughout his travels, he visited the lower 48 states, two provinces in Canada, and drove over 4 million miles.
Tom was a passionate Wisconsin sports fan, and always enthusiastically supported the Brewers, Admirals, Packers, and Badgers. He loved music and went to numerous concerts where he enjoyed old school country and ‘60s and ‘70s rock bands. Tom was an avid reader, finishing numerous books within a week and enjoyed visiting local art museums when he traveled throughout the country; he was able to see artwork from the well-known artist Pablo Picasso. A history buff, Tom participated in Civil War re-enactments for many years with his son. Most of all, Tom was a family man, cooking Sunday omelets, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Tom will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Yvonne. He was a devoted father to Vincent (Sarah) Smith, Melinda Smith and Amanda Smith; Big Papa to Taven and Devlin Smith; son of Helen Smith; and brother of Patricia (Paul) Loberg. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, the Hagen family, other relatives, and many friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Smith.
The visitation for Tom will be held on Friday, March 26, from 2 p.m. until the time of the 4 p.m. funeral service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. A private burial will take place at Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, or to the Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin, 10909 W. Greenfield Ave., #201, West Allis, WI 53214, are appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.