Thomas ‘Tom’ S. Saccomando
Feb. 6, 1947 - Jan. 10, 2021
Thomas “Tom” S. Saccomando of Waukesha died on Sunday, January 10, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 73. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on February 6, 1947, the son of Julius and Sue (nee DiLoreto) Saccomando.
Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. On February 19, 1972, he married his beloved wife Anne Svec in Calumet City, Ill. Tom was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his annual fishing trip to Canada. He was known for keeping his lawn in perfect shape. Tom loved watching sports and playing baseball and football in his younger years. Along with his wife, he loved to travel and traveled to Italy, Arizona and Florida. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and teaching them how to fish.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of almost 49 years, Anne of Waukesha, and their children, Julie Anne Saccomando of West Allis, Daniel “Dan” (Jessica Carlson) Saccomando of Waukesha and Jeff (Alicia) Saccomando of Hartland. He was the proud “Papa Tom” of Tyler, Nathan, Thomas Robert “TR” and William Saccomando, Brandon and Samantha Carlson. He is further survived by his brother Carl (Carol) Saccomando of South Barrington, Ill.; brothers-in-law Gene (Gerri) Svec and Ed (Roberta) Svec; nieces and nephews, Michael and Kristin Saccomando and Sharon, Vicki, Randy, Pam, Tony and John Svec; his special dogs, Rizzo and Phineas; and other relatives, and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Andrew “Drew” Saccomando and nephew Bob.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom’s name are appreciated to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Masks or face coverings are required at church. CDC guidelines will also be followed regarding social distancing. Thank you for your understanding.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.