Thomas W. Krueger
April 20, 1946 – March 6, 2021
Thomas W. Krueger was returned to the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the age of 74.
Tom was born in Shawano, one of five children born to Howard and Josephine (nee Grych) Krueger.
He was a 1964 graduate of Waukesha South High School, then was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving as military police in Thailand.
On July 27, 1968, he married the love of his life, Bonnie (nee Huffman), in Waukesha.
Tom worked at Alloy Products Corp. for 43 years, first as a welder, then in maintenance. He attended WCTC and received a HVAC technical degree. He had his own heating and cooling business on the side for a number of years.
After retiring, Tom volunteered his time and mechanical gifts to Katy’s Kloset, a medical equipment lending library. He was devoted to making sure electric scooters, wheelchairs, walkers, etc. were functioning properly for those who needed them.
Tom loved the Lord, Jesus Christ and desired others to have a relationship with Him as well. With his winning smile, Tom always had a Bible tract to go along with it. He was a member of DaySpring Baptist Church. “For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not as a result of works, so that no one may boast.” Ephesian 2:8-9 Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Bonnie.
Tom will be deeply missed by his son, Barry (Heidi) Krueger; daughter, Kristine (Michael) Steinbacher; and grandchildren Benjamin, Philip and Leah Steinbacher. He is survived by his two brothers, Howard Krueger and Bill (Debbie) Krueger, and two sisters, Sue Francois and Joyce Page. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Friday, March 19, at DaySpring Church & Schools, N14-W29489 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Burial is on Saturday, March 20, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, at 11 a.m. Please meet in the Green parking area. Full military honors will be given.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made in Tom’s honor to his church, DaySpring Baptist Church, Katy’s Kloset, or VCY America.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to Tom’s Aurora At-Home Hospice Care nurses and special friend and caregiver, Nancy Brown.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel. com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.