SUSSEX
Timothy E. Schuldt
Nov. 20, 1958 — Sept. 17, 2021
Timothy E. Schuldt of Sussex passed away peacefully September 17, 2021. Tim was the youngest of four children, born on November 20, 1958, to Frederick and Shirley Schuldt.
Tim received a degree from MATC in graphic design that he used to pursue a long career as a printing estimator for Quad.
On September 26, 1981, he married the love of his life, Patricia (Riemer), and had two beautiful daughters.
Tim enjoyed watching the Bucks, Brewers, and Packers, so much so that he switched between all three if they played the same day. His love for softball allowed him to not only play, but be a coach to his girls.
He had a great sense of humor, a heart of gold, and loved his friends and family with all his soul.
Tim was preceded in death by both parents, his father-in-law, William Riemer; a sister-in-law, Diane Schuldt; and brothers-in-law David Riemer and Sonny Kovacs. He is survived by his wife, Patty; daughters, Shannon Schuldt (Brandon Busalacchi), Mariah (Maurice) Peterson; grandchildren, Isaiah Schuldt (his father Michael Conner), Landon, Christian, and Alaya Peterson; mother-in-law Norma Riemer; and siblings Tom Schuldt, Randy Schuldt, Cynthia (Mike) Grim, Cindy Kovacs, Bob (Brenda) Riemer, and Nancy (Jim) Scherer. Tim has many nieces, nephews and loved ones that will carry him in their hearts.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 29, from 3 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6 p.m. at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home — Sussex, W250-N6505 Hwy. 164. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the Andy Niebler Foundation.
Schmidt & Bartelt A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Sussex, is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 246-4774 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.