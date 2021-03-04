MUKWONAGO
Timothy E. ‘Tim’ Huey
Timothy E. “Tim” Huey of Mukwonago passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 26, 2021, at the age of 56.
Tim is the loving father of Danielle and Kyle. Loving son of Anita. Beloved brother of Kim (David) Capouch. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred, and his grandparents.
Visitation on Saturday, March 6, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 410 W. Veterans Way, Mukwonago, from 12 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 410 W Veteran's Way, Mukwonago 53149, in Tim's name, deeply appreciated.
Tim loved spending time with his family, especially his children. He also loved hunting, fishing and anytime spent outdoors. He will be greatly missed.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.