Timothy J. Smith
Timothy J. Smith passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021, at the age of 68.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna; father, Ellis; sister Paulette; and half sisters Patricia Burns and Mary Griel.
He is survived by his brothers Richard (Julie) in North Dakota, Dwight in Colorado, Donald (Sandra) in Wisconsin, Daniel in California, Todd in Wisconsin and his half-sister Bonnie May.
Visitation will be held Friday April 30, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. with military honors. He will be laid to rest in Holy Innocents Cemetery in Merton.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tim’s name to a local food bank of your choice.
