Timothy M. Trawicki
July 10, 1967 - May 26, 2021
Timothy M. Trawicki died May 26, 2021, at age 53.
He was the beloved son of Robert and the late Pamela; dear brother of Robert Jr. (Cherie) Trawicki and Renee Trawicki; proud uncle of Joshua, Jesse, Samantha and Brendon; and great-uncle of Amber, Harper and Hazel. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his favorite buddy, Geno.
Private services were held.
