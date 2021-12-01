BROOKHAVEN, Ga.
Timothy (Tim) Scott Moerschel
Sept. 10, 1970 - Nov. 21, 2021
Timothy (Tim) Scott Moerschel, age 51, of Brookhaven, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Tim was born September 10, 1970, in Waukesha.
Tim was an avid golfer, sports fan, devoted father, son, husband, brother, uncle and friend. Upon finishing high school at Waukesha South, Tim attended Ball State Indiana on a scholarship for baseball and transferred to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he graduated from in 1993. After graduating with his Bachelor of Applied Science (BaSc) degree in Business Managerial Economics from Miami University, Tim spent his entire career in corporate commercial insurance. He reached an eventual pinnacle of sort, leading a multinational division of AIG, one of the largest and most well-respected financial corporations in the industry. Advancements throughout his career allowed him to reside in Greenville, S.C., Tampa, Fla., and Brookhaven, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta - not coincidentally, all golf friendly climates. In 2012 he and Kerri married and in 2016 they welcomed a baby boy to the family. Gavin immediately became the epicenter of Tim’s universe.
Tim shared his love of sports with Gavin at his earliest age. He quickly became Gavin’s biggest fan, cheering him on as he played his father’s favorites of baseball, golf, and soccer. Tim made a point to play alongside his son whenever he could, regularly taking Gavin to “play golf” after peak hours at the club. Gavin loved to match his father in full golf attire with his own clubs, swatting at the ball trying to mimic Tim’s own well-practiced swing.
Tim is survived by Kerri, Gavin, his father and mother, Glenn and Barbara Moerschel, his brother Greg, his sister-in-law Betsy and their three children, Eric, Andrew, and Carly, as well as a long list of family and friends.
He will be remembered well through the relationships he had with others, as an exemplary father and devoted son, a kind and considerate partner and friend, a mischievous and loving uncle and brother. He was always available to lend a hand or attempt to trounce his family and friends at golf. His accepting nature was unmatched by those around him and receiving a good-natured teasing from him always was a true indicator of his playful character and joyful spirit. Those who knew him well know that he was one of the best of us.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 4, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha. A private burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim’s name are appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.