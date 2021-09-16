WAUKESHA
Timothy W. Nettesheim
Dec. 18, 1944 - Sept. 12, 2021
Tim was born in Waukesha on December 18, 1944, the son of the late Bernard and Fern (Curler) Nettesheim. He was born to eternal life on September 12, 2021, at age 76.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Charlotte, Patricia and Therese; a brother, Terry; his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Ruth Treptow; and sister-in-law, Carolyn.
Tim is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of almost 50 years, and cherished children Jeff (JerriLynn) and Jenn. He is also survived by his grandson Cody; brothers Wayne of Waukesha and Scott of Arizona; sister Bernadette (Phil) Weckwerth of Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tim was a lifelong resident of Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1963. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1967. Upon returning home from the Army, Tim started work at RTE (later became Waukesha Electric) as a maintenance person and was employed there over 40 years.
Tim was an avid Mopar enthusiast showing, collecting and restoring many cars with his son over the years. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing, watching Green Bay Packers games, going snowmobiling, vacations with his family and listening to “the oldies.” Tim liked to keep busy and was always on the go, doing yard work or fixing something.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Legacy Assisted Living and Allay Hospice for their kind compassion throughout his long illness.
Per Tim's request, no services will be held.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary and leave condolences.