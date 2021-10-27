VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA
Todd Allan Borchardt
June 4, 1971 - Oct. 24, 2021
Todd Allan Borchardt of the Village of Waukesha departed us on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the age of 50. He was born June 4, 1971, the only child of Michael and Patricia Borchardt.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Borchardt (nee Owens), parents Mike and Pat Borchardt, his “boys” Boomer and Mackey, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 1, from 2 p.m. untill 4 p.m. at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
Memorials are appreciated to the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.