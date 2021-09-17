Tom Hekkers
Aug. 2, 1949 - Sept. 15, 2021
Tom Hekkers passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was 72 years old.
Tom was born on August 2, 1949, in Berlin, Wisconsin.
He attended Hillcrest Elementary and Waukesha South High School. Upon graduation, Tom enlisted in the United States Army (1968-1970) RVN-sergeant/platoon leader serving in the Central Highlands at An Khe, Vietnam. Upon return to civilian life, and with a keen eye for color, Tom turned his expertise to color systems management at Quad/Graphics. Over the years, he designed and assisted in the implementation of several patents at Quad. But he really found his niche in teaching the craft to new employees and customers.
Tom married Victoria Jeuck, his high school sweetheart, on September 28, 1968. They were loving parents to Erik (49) and Nick (47). In addition to his wife and sons, Tom is survived by his four grandchildren, Kyle (17), James (16), Dylan (16) and Samantha (12); brother Jeff (Mary) Hekkers; and sister Deb (Jeff) Steinbach.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Patricia; brothers “Butch” and Kevin; sister Mary; and “wingman” Dick Jeuck.
Tom had a passion for classic cars. He leaves behind the very car he dated Vicky in during high school Ñ a 1956 Ford Crown Victoria; a hemi-powered 1934 Ford Roadster; a “chopped” 1951 Mercury; and a custom built 1933 American Austin. He also took great pride in the design and construction of four different custom homes. He loved relaxing and mowing straight lines at the family cottage in Mauston. But his favorite activity was time spent with his grandchildren being a teacher, mentor and friend.
A celebration of Tom’s life and impromptu car show for classic car enthusiasts will be held outdoors at the Ingleside Hotel (Country Springs Hotel) in Pewaukee from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. this Sunday, September 19. Beer, wine and light appetizers will be served at the “Ingleside Pavillion” (adjacent to the outdoor water slides) on the west side of the grounds. Classic cars are encouraged to follow the “Wednesday Night Classic” signage to the private back lot. A U.S. Army honor guard team will recognize Tom’s service with a final salute including Taps at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please provide generous gratuity for the servers.
Out of respect for Tom’s family, please refrain from engaging in political commentary or discussions.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.