TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC
Trilbe E. Blaha
Oct. 13, 1923 - Jan. 25, 2021
Trilbe E. Blaha (nee Brandt), 97, passed onto the Lord on January 25, 2021. She was born on October 13, 1923, to Arthur and Elsie.
She was raised in Algoma and graduated from Algoma High School in June 1941. After working three years in support of WWII efforts, she traveled to Gainesville, Texas, in December 1944 to marry Army Staff Sgt. Edward Blaha, also from Algoma, following his two-plus years in the Aleutian Islands for overseas duty. Following WWII, they became lifelong residents of the Town of Oconomowoc.
Trilbe was a loving and energetic person, always quick with a smile and kind words. She and Ed enjoyed hosting family and friends and spent several winters in Arizona. She enjoyed arts and crafts and her knitting was exquisite. Trilbe was employed for 23 years in food services and as head baker for 15 of those years in the Oconomowoc Area School District. She was a life member of Oconomowoc VFW Post 2260 Auxiliary and a member of Okauchee American Legion Auxiliary.
Trilbe is now reunited with Edward, who passed in 2006 after 62 years of marriage.
She is survived by son Andrew (Joan); granddaughters Kristen (Jen) and Kathryn; and three great-grandchildren, Reagan, Grant and Benjamin.
She was preceded in passing by her brother Howard and sister Vernice.
The family appreciated the care at Elder Care Cottages and especially that of Allay Hospice of Waterford. Donations in her name are suggested to the Oconomowoc VFW Auxiliary.
A virtual service will be held on Sunday, January 31, at 12 p.m. Private interment at Glenview Cemetery, Ixonia.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, live stream link or leave condolences.