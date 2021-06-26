COLEMAN
Trina Elizabeth Fohr
Jan. 29, 1945 - June 24, 2021
Trina Elizabeth Fohr (nee Heistad), age 76, passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2021. Loving wife of Erich for 57 years. Beloved mother of Jeffery Fohr, Jodi (Steven) Pollack, Jill (Scott) Windorf, and the late Kimberly Rivest-Nolte. Proud grandmother of Nicholas (Nicole), James (Angel), Andrew, Steven, Chelsey (Matthew), Sydney and Zachary. Blessed with four great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Torrey (Lee) Heistad, Ellen (Edward) Hosafros and the late Thomas (the late Janet) Heistad. Sister-in-law of Glenn (the late Judith) Fohr. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, WI 53130 on Thursday, July 1, from 3 to 6 PM. Funeral service at 6 PM.
Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797 or visit online at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.