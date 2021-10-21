HARTLAND
Troy Aden Wise
April 6, 1967 - Oct. 13, 2021
Troy Aden Wise, 54, of Hartland, was called to heaven on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, surrounded by family and close friends.
Born on April 6, 1967, in Milwaukee, Troy was raised by Paul Hansen and his mother Susan Hansen in Greendale and Mukwonago, with sister Laura Hansen and brothers Kevin and John Wise.
During his early years Troy participated in numerous sports and activities including baseball, football, fishing, swimming, debate and acting. In fact, while attending Mukwonago High School, he shined in the spotlight in the lead role of George Orwell’s “1984.” The stage was not the only place where he performed with tenacity. His talents also showed brightly under the “Friday Night Lights” on the Mukwonago High School gridiron!
Troy always had a great love for the outdoors and wildlife. He harnessed that passion in the participation of trap shooting, archery, camping and hiking. Not to mention being a talented angler who personally tied his own fly-fishing lures. All of these activities presented just one more adventure in life. One particularly harrowing adventure occurred on a hike up Mount Rainier in 2006. It was here that Troy was caught in a sudden storm. He wrote about the experience recalling, “I found myself becoming anxious about survival.” An hour or so later, he snapped a picture as he broke through the cloud deck. “It reminds me that fear and anxiety arise when we fight with the reality of our situation instead of trusting God, accepting the situation for what it is and freeing ourselves from the causes of our problems.” Troy was an extremely faithful Christian, and more accurately a true Man of God. He shared God’s word with whomever needed support in their life. His servant heart often gave more than seemed humanly possible. He was a father to four of his own amazing children, Zachary (Zack), Jacob, Emily and Elizabeth (Lizzy). He was also a role model to many others that needed guidance, assurance or just a safe place.
Troy was gifted with brilliance and used his talents to build a technology business and then build homes with his great friend, Tony Osnacz. Everyone that experienced Troy in their lives found themselves feeling important, appreciated and loved more than they had before. Troy was a gifted dreamer, filled with facts and answers. His ability to discuss any side of an issue calmly and fairly endeared him to all people. In every situation, Troy genuinely cared for others, making them know how loved they were, changing lives for the better wherever he went.
God’s journey for Troy led him to Susie in 2019 and she quickly became the love of his life. Susie loved Troy deeply for his selfless and tender ways. One of Troy’s happiest days was July 31, 2021, when Susie became his wife. Their partnership was truly blessed by God and full of love.
Troy is survived by wife, Susie Wise; his parents Sue and Paul Hansen; Chuck and Becky Wise; his brothers and sisters-in-law Kevin and Kerri Wise and John and Kim Wise; his sister and brother-in-law Laura and Kevin Napieralski; his children Zack, Jacob, Emily and Lizzy Wise; Susie’s children Michael, Ele, Gabrielle and Andrew; along with nieces Jaime and Kelly Napieralski, Victoria Wise, Karsen Wise; and nephews Patrick, Thomas, Ethan, Collin, Aaron and Ryan Wise.
Together with dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that love him and will forever be better people for knowing him. His greatest wish for others is to Know and Love God and Love People!
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, at Hope Lake Country Church, 2431 N. Dousman Road in Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Troy Wise Memorial Fund.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.