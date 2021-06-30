Tyler J. Sorensen
June 22, 1951 - June 21, 2021
Tyler J. Sorensen found peace on June 21, 2021 at the age of 69. He was born on June 22, 1951, the son of Clarice and Leay Sorensen. Loving husband of Irene Sorensen (nee Roberts) for 41 years. Dad of Eric (Amanda Yeglic) Sorensen and Jessica (Ryan) Sorensen Chars. Brother of Roney (Sherry) Sorensen, Becky Wittmann and the late Emily Belter. Brother-in-law of John Roberts, Leo Belter and the late Steve Wittmann. He is further survived by nieces and nephews.
Tyler was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going on many fishing adventures. He was also a lover of birds and could identify 100 bird calls. He took an online course in ornithology at Cornell University. Tyler’s cats were his buddies. He always had at least one cat in his household, but most of the time there were several. Tyler worked in the printing industry most of his life. This involved running many kinds of offset presses. This attributed to his attention to detail.
The celebration of life for Tyler will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 2:00 PM until the 4:00 PM memorial service at Cesarz, Charapata and Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53214 or to HAWS (Waukesha Humane Society), 701 Northview Rd, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Tyler’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Autumn Bay and the St. Croix Hospice staff for his care.
