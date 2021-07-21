HARTLAND
Valerie Cherchian
Valerie Cherchian (nee Apato) was called home to the Lord on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at age 79. Loving wife and best friend of Ara. Devoted and cherished mother of Alex Cherchian and Peter (Sarah) Cherchian. Proud grandma of Zach Cherchian, Brittany (Alex) Cherchian-Talasca, Dani Cherchian, Sam Cherchian, Victor Cherchian and Ivan Cherchian. Dear sister of Ralph (Candace) Apato, Jody (Bill) Mickey, Rosalind (Randy) Schroeder and the late Sharon (Terry) Moore. Valerie will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Friday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield. Interment to follow at Salem Cemetery in Wales.
Valerie graduated UW-Milwaukee cum laude in 1978 and worked in human resources for over 20 years. She was a dedicated volunteer for the Junior League as well as devoted contributor to the Milwaukee Symphony and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Valerie owned and loved horses and horse back riding most of her life. She also enjoyed tennis and reading. Valerie was most happy when she was with her loving family.
