Valery Fay Harper (nee Smith)
Jan. 26, 1938 - September 24, 2021
Valery Fay Harper (nee Smith), age 83, went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus on Friday, September 24, 2021. She was born in Waukesha on January 26, 1938, to Richard Everett and Sylvetta Catherine (nee Campbell) Smith.
She dedicated her life to the care of others. She was an RN at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for over 45 years and loved working with her patients and in later years teaching students how to give IVs and to learn other vital patient techniques and procedures.
Valery knew that the Lord had called her into nursing and her deep faith and compassion for her patients led to many healings and testimonies where credit could only be given to the lord.
She was a very resilient woman who showed that through hard work, faith and perseverance you can accomplish anything that God has called you to do. She always had a smile on her face and lived life to the fullest.
Valery went on to receive her LPN degree at 30, her RN at 40, and her Master’s of Medical Science degree at 50.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Dawn Michelle Wiegand of Grand Rapids, Mich., Kimberly Beth (Daniel Webster) Dagovitz of Juneau and Kristine Marie Wiegand of Brookfield. Valery was the proud grandmother of Nicholas George Kouby, Ashley Fay Frost, Samantha Marion Rindt and great-grandmother of Trinity Skye Taylor and Waylan George Kouby. She is further survived by her brothers and sisters, Richard Smith, Donald (Connie) Smith, Shelley Smith. Cheryl Smith and Mark (Jo Ann) Smith; her first husband James Wiegand; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Shirley Hamel, Beverly De Muth, Audrey Welsh, Judith Klein, Dawn Smith, Dorothy Hansen, Rosemary Moore, William Smith and her former husband Bob Harper.
Visitation will take place on Friday, October 1, at River Glen Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, from 9 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service all at River Glen Church. Burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery.
