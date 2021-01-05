WAUKESHA
Van K. Mehlos
April 19, 1951 - Dec. 29, 2020
Van K. Mehlos of Waukesha, age 69, passed away on December 29, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1951, to Ralph and Dorothy (Pastor) Mehlos in Waukesha. He was a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Van is survived by his siblings, Marshal Mehlos, Lon Kent and Debbie Mehlos; three nephews, Andrew, James and Keenan Mehlos; and two nieces, Tiffany and Tina Mehlos.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.