MUSKEGO
Verl H. Wolf
Feb. 20, 1934 - July 12, 2021
Verl H. Wolf entered into eternal life Monday, July 12, 2021, at the age of 87.
He was the beloved husband of Eugenia "Ginny" for 64 years; loving father of Cheryl (Dean) Baas and Wendell Wolf; cherished grandfather of Stephen (Jessica) Baas, Stacey (Adam) Schwartz, Douglas (Lydia) Baas, Chelsea (Dylan Chartier) Baas and Jennifer Wolf; and proud great-grandfather of Dakota, Fiona and Owen. He is further survived by one brother, four sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother and one sister. His generous doggy treats will be missed by his grandpups Richard, Bailey, Bella, Nova, Willow, Trixie and Aspyn.
Verl had a 40-year career as an exceptional pattern maker at various local pattern shops and made many beautiful wood projects as a hobby. Verl was also very involved with the New Berlin Food Pantry and his church, Peace Lutheran Church.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass Sons Westwood Chapel, W173-S7629 Westwood Drive, on Tuesday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Military honors at 1 p.m. with funeral service to follow. Private entombment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Westwood Chapel-Muskego, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-679-1560 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.
“Gotta go, Gotta go!”