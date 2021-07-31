Vernon Edward Dickinson
Sept. 10, 1926 — July 13, 2021
Vernon Edward Dickinson was taken into our Lord’s loving arms on Tuesday July 13, 2021, at the age of 94+ years. Vernon was born in Bloomer on September 10, 1926, as the second child and only son of the late Darsie Dickinson and Elsie (nee Hartman) Dickinson.
Vernon is survived by his children Pamela (Peter) Latsoudis and Mary Beth Dickinson, and grandchildren Todd, Leona and David. Our Heavenly Father received his beloved wife, Donna Dickinson (nee Chartrand) in 2015, and their sons Paul in 2010, Mark in 2012, Noel Harvey in 2014 and John in 2015; and in previous years his sister Audree Ayres (nee Dickinson).
Vernon married the love of his life, Donna (nee Chartrand). He met his sweetheart in September of 1949, at the “The Pines” in Bloomer when he asked her to dance. At the time, it was a dance hall and bar that had live bands on the weekends. It was a great place for adults 18 or older, especially young adults to gather and socialize. He often recalled, “She was wearing blue.” They dated for around a year. Then realizing more and more he missed not being with her, decided to ask her to marry him. They were married from 1951 to 2015, when Donna joined our Heavenly Father. They had six children and three grandchildren.
Vernon and Donna in the mid-1970s also had two teenage foster daughters.
Vernon loved football and played during high school in Chippewa Falls. Later he played semi-pro football in Wisconsin as a guard of defense and offense. He laughed that his weight then was around 170 lbs., and nowadays guards are around 300 lbs.
After Donna and he had their first child, Pamela, the young family moved to Milwaukee. There they made many lifelong, precious friends the family still treasures. Vernon took various jobs, constantly learning new skills and trades, while Donna worked as a medical secretary to help support their young family. Eventually both would continue their education first Vernon to become a certified public accountant and then Donna as a registered nurse with high honors from UW-Milwaukee.
A year after Vernon became a State of Wisconsin Certified Public Accountant, he became a State of Wisconsin Board Certified Public Accountant Member, which he maintained for 28 years. He grew his own accounting business and enjoyed the challenge of solving its many challenges and caring for his clientele.
Midway through raising his family, he became a member of The American Forestry Association. In 1982, he was presented by Dunn CO. L.C.D. Wisconsin the Outstanding Forester award, for his land management of property in the area, which was worked on primarily by his son, Mark Dickinson.
In later years he did real estate sales to learn the business and then went into rental property and land development. He wasn’t large but nonetheless he worked with passion. He was a member of The Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc.
He was driven and strived to develop his life to do the things he enjoyed which helped support his wife and children. He was not afraid of challenges to care for his family, knowing the value of hard work from helping his grandparents on their farm, and watching his own parents try many different businesses. He grew into the wonderful family man he was through the never ending love and support of his beloved wife Donna. He will be greatly missed. Yet we were all so blessed to have been with him for part of the journey.
The visitation for Vernon will be held on Thursday, August 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. The second visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 400 W. Mooreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.