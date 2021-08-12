OCONOMOWOC
Vicki L. Beiter
Vicki L Beiter, age 73, of Oconomowoc went home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Vicki is survived by her children, Scott Beiter, Angie (Jay) Umbaugh, Wendy Beiter Beck, her five grandchildren Hailee, Cody, Zachary, Brooke, and Alex. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Jerry Beiter.
She loved fashion, decorating, all things shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. Her sassy personality and giving nature will truly be missed.
Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at White Stone Community Church in Oconomowoc. All are welcome to join the family in a celebration of life following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the White Stone Community Church Building Fund.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann is serving the family and can be reached at 262-567-4459.