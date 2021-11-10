WAUKESHA
Victor Garcia
Victor Garcia of Waukesha was born to eternal life on November 2, 2021, at the age of 79 years.
He is lovingly survived by his wife of 58 years, Ida.
Loving dad of Richard Garcia and Cheryl (Des) McKissock. Cherished grandpa of Ashley Garcia, Candice Garcia and Luke McKissock. Vic was loved and will be remembered by Kim Willer, Kayla Pierce, Daniel Boisselier, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15 at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.