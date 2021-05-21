OCONOMOWOC
Vikki L. Fredrick
March 4, 1973 - May 18, 2021
Vikki Lyn Fredrick was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 18, 2021. Vikki is the loving wife of Paul Fredrick (22 years).
She was born in Neenah March 4, 1973. Vikki is survived by her parents, Nels and Kathy Jacobsen; her brothers Daniel and Brian (Tiffany) Jacobsen; her father- and mother-law, Alan and Alice Fredrick; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Vikki was a graduate of Waukesha South High School in 1991, and Paul and Vikki were married on March 27, 1999. Vikki loved spending time with her nieces and nephew, she was an avid Brewers and Packers fan, and loved visiting with friends and family on Facebook.
Visitation is Monday May 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Matthews’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc. Funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Ashippun Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.