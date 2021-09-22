OCONOMOWOC
Violet A. Oleson
Jan. 11, 1921 - Sept. 15, 2021
Violet A. Oleson, age 100 and 8 months as she would tell you, of Oconomowoc, passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice after a brief mishap.
Violet Augusta Oleson was born on January 11, 1921, in Clark County, to Paul and Theresa Klauer, and was raised into a farm family. When she was 18, she told her mom she wanted to move to Waukesha for better job opportunities. At this time, she met George Oleson and was united in marriage on August 24, 1939, and they decided to move to the Neillsville area to farm. Through her married life she began doing farm chores of milking cows. As her family grew, she was a homemaker staying at home, taking care of children, sewing their clothes, gardening and canning to provide for her family during depression times. In the early ‘50s they moved to Sullivan and Dousman area, where she has lived in her home for 65 years.
Violet followed her mother’s footsteps in quilting. She made many quilts for family and friends which we all treasured. She belonged to the Quilters Club along with her daughter, Nancy, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which she would sew together the blocks and take them to church to be tied.
Violet belonged to the Summit Seniors, where she enjoyed getting together with friends and family, playing cards, and was in charge or the Sunshine Club for many years. She also volunteered her time with friends at the Bethesda in Watertown.
Violet will be missed greatly by her children, Beverly Legg of Ocala, Fla., Barbara (John Bettinger) of Waukesha, Georgia (Don) Schindel, of Waupun, Warden (Jennifer), of Germantown, and son-in-law, Al Jones of Dousman; along with her grandchildren, Craig Jones, Kathy Dickens, Tammy Galante, Teresa Rollefson, Pamela Rollefson, Angela Warren, Derrick Schindel, Travis Schindel; as well as 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, which she treasured to see and watch them grow up; plus many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George, who passed away, December 25, 1984; recently departed daughter, Nancy Jones; granddaughter, Karrie Wrye; as well as brothers, brothers and sisters-in-law; and special friend Emil Heise.
Violet had a big heart to all her family and friends. Always ready to prepare a meal, as she was a fantastic cook, play some cards or give a helping hand.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.
Violet’s family would like to thank Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, AngelsGrace staff, and Hartland Place Assisted Living for their care.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.