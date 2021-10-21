SUN LAKES, Ariz.
Virgil Allen Einck
July 25, 1939 - Oct. 3, 2021
Virgil Allen Einck, 82, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 3, 2021. He passed at Chandler Dignity Hospital after a brief illness due to complications from contracting the West Nile virus.
“Virg,” as he preferred, was born on July 25, 1939, in Adrian, Minnesota, to Frank and Christine Einck. He grew up on the family farm in Wilmont, Minnesota, with his three siblings, Vonnie, Linda and Dave. As a teen, he enjoyed working on the family farm, building wood projects and driving tractors.
At 19, Virg met Ruth Ann Kass at a wedding dance in Fulda, Minn. They fell in love and married three years later, in 1961. Virg was always very patriotic and served proudly in the U.S. Army National Guard. In 1962 they started their family, with Todd and Barry - born 13 months apart. As a young family they moved to Oconomowoc, where the family lived for many years. Through his success in business, he was able to afford his family a nice home on Silver Lake, and later Lac LaBelle, where the family shared many fun memories, and the boys became accomplished water skiers. Being a dependable father was of the utmost importance and he certainly wholeheartedly loved his family.
Virg’s passion included his vintage Chris Craft wooden boats, riding his little John Deere tractor, wood working, golfing and enjoying his family and friends who meant the world to him.
A successful businessman, he enjoyed many highlights including being the “First Million-dollar sales rep” for SJE, a company he represented. As a creative person, he began several companies starting in the late ‘70s and went on to invent/manufacture a line of on-site wastewater products. Septronics, Inc. is today an industry leader with a unique product line of wastewater products and remains a testimony to his innovative legacy.
Virg is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Einck; his sons Todd (Shawna) and Barry (Laurie) Einck; his two grandsons, Tyler and Clayton Einck; granddaughter Marissa Einck; two bonus granddaughters, Ashley Gutierrez (David) and Lindsay Loutzenhiser (Jon); five bonus great-grandsons; his sister Linda (Roger) Huisman; and brother David Einck.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Frank and Christine, and his sister Vonnie Einck.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Stevens Roman Catholic Church, 24827 S. Dobson Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, on Monday, November 8, at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Cancer Research for Children in his honor.