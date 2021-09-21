MUKWONAGO
Virgil George Davis
May 25, 1933 - Sept. 18, 2021
Virgil George Davis of Mukwonago, born May 25, 1933, fell asleep in death on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Faithful to Jehovah God to the end of his life at age 88.
Beloved husband of Carol (Vollmer) for 66 years; loving father of James Davis, Scott (Belinda) Davis, John (Linda) Davis, Karen (Jeff) Martin and Heidi (Sam) Becker; proud grandfather of Levi Davis, Alisha Kuhn (Davis), Sydney Becker, Molly Martin and James Martin; proud great-grandfather of Grace Kuhn; and daughter of Scott Kuhn. Survived by brother Dean.
Preceded in death by parents Laurel and Cora (Wessner) Davis and his sisters Marjorie, Gloria and Corrine and his brothers Lyle, Ray, Dale and Alvin. Also loved by many other relatives and wonderful friends.
Virgil worked at Enco Tool Works in Waukesha as a welder and tool maker for many years until his retirement. He was a loyal member of the Mukwonago/Muskego Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses since his baptism in 1959. His faith is in the Bible’s promise of the future resurrection to a paradise earth (Rev 21:3&4). He looks forward to being reunited with his family and friends in the earthly paradise in the near future.
Virgil enjoyed gardening, his John Deere tractor, hunting, playing guitar and riding his ATV and spending time with family and his grandchildren.
No memorial will be held, please take the opportunity to spend time with your dear loved ones.
In lieu of flowers due to allergies please send donations to the worldwide preaching and teaching work of Jehovah's Witnesses at JW.ORG.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Davis family. For more informatio, visit online at www.thelenfh.com or call 262-392-4251.