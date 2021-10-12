Virginia Hurtado (Monreal)
1925 - 2021
Virginia Hurtado (Monreal) of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the age of 96. Virginia lived life to the fullest and loved having her best friend and companion Brandy, her dog, by her side.
She was a huge Elvis fan and enjoyed watching his movies, listening to his music, and collecting Elvis memorabilia. Virginia worked various jobs in her life including farming, working in a foundry, and in the cafeteria for the Waukesha School District. Her greatest accomplishment and joy was being a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be missed by many family and friends.
She was a loving mother to Daniel, Johnny and Helen Hurtado, Elaine Wildes, Debbie (Jerry) Hughes and Ramona White; cherished grandmother to Kevin Jr., Benjamin, Clayton, Melissa, Anthony, Dennis Jr., Kimberly and Shawna; great-grandmother to six and sister to Simon Monreal and Dora Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Espiririon “Chico” Hurtado; daughter, Irene Eve Hurtado; sons-in-law, Dennis Wildes Sr. and Tom White; and her brother and sisters.
Private services are being held for the family. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.