WAUKESHA
Virginia M. Kulinski (nee Gorecki)
Jan. 6, 1926 - Dec. 20, 2021
Virginia M. Kulinski (nee Gorecki) of Waukesha entered into eternal life on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the age of 95. Virginia was born on January 6, 1926, the daughter of Edward and Mary (nee Hudzinski) Gorecki.
She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. On September 14, 1946, she married Ervin, the love of her life. During WWII, Virginia worked for the FBI and then at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for many years. Virginia was an active member of St. William Catholic Church and was a part of the Christian Women. She enjoyed genealogy and was a member of the Genealogical Society of Milwaukee, the Polish Genealogical Society of America, and the Waukesha County Genealogical Society.
Virginia is survived by her children, Robert (Linda), Geralyn, Martin, Peter (Randy), Stephen (Karen), Andy (Chris) and Norman; grandchildren, Laura, Scott, Christy, Michael, Andy and Caleb; and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin; daughter, Kathryn; and son, Norbert.
A private service for immediate family be held with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks are respectfully required. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. William Christian Women.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
A special thank you to Andy and Chris for their fulltime help in the care of mom, and Robert, Martin, Steve and Norm for all their help when needed. Thank you from Geralyn.
