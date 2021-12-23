Waldemar H. Latzke
Waldemar H. Latzke was born to eternal life with his wife by his side on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Norma, of 50 years; his children Kim (the late Steve) Foust, April Buscher, Jeff Latzke, David Latzke, Karl Latzke, and Luke (Jen) Latzke; his grandchildren Joshua, Jamie, Jacob, Isabella, Connor, Desiree, Arianna, and Evan; and his siblings Delores Boehme and David Latzke. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Waldemar owned Latzke Carpet Service for over 40 years and served in the Marine Corps for 4 years.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50W35181 E. Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee, WI. Burial to follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia with military honors. Memorials to the family or the church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, 121 S. Cross St.,
Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.