WATERTOWN
Walter H. Broom
April 1, 1932 - Aug. 11, 2021
Walter H. Broom, 89, of Watertown, passed away August 11, 2021, at Marquardt Health Center surrounded by his loving family.
Walter was born on April 1, 1932, in Watertown, the son of Leslie and Sylvia (Seefelt) Broom. On December 1, 1951, he married the love of his wife, Sylvia Pooler in Holcomb. The couple enjoyed 69 wonderful years of marriage.
Walter is survived by his wife, Sylvia; his children Gary Broom and Jeffery (Cheryl) Broom; his grandchildren, Jenny (Chris) Triplett of Muskego, Elizabeth (Phil) Meier of Madison, Eric Broom of Sullivan, Laci Broom of Watertown, Angie Broom of Delafield, Kyle (Jackie) Broom of Cottege Grove, and Ryan (April) Broom of Ottawa; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, George Broom.
A private graveside service will be held for Walter.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Marquardt Health Center.
Schumtzler-Vick Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.