Walter Winchowky Jr.
Dec. 2, 2021
Walter Winchowky Jr. was called home on December 2, a loving husband, caring dad and doting grandpa. He is survived by his wife, Cheri (Zimdars) Winchowky; children Sarah Winchowky and Greg Weller, Andrea (Winchowky) and Bryan Cooper, Grant and Emily (Seib) Winchowky, Lucas Winchowky and Emily Engelking; eleven grandchildren; older brother, Fred and Mary (Spicer) Winchowky; younger brother Larry Winchowky; mother-in-law, Ilo Zimdars; sister-in-law, Robin Zimdars; and innumerable relatives and friends. His parents, Elizabeth (Ilsley) Winchowky and Walter Winchowky Sr., preceded him in passing.
He was born August 3, 1955, in Milwaukee. He was raised in New Berlin, where he met and married his high school sweetheart on October 4, 1975. Wally lived with his wife, surrounded by family, in Mukwonago. Wally loved the open road and the cars that traveled on them, from before he could legally drive until the end days. He drove his wife and family on many adventures that will not be forgotten. These included Hawaii, Japan, and driving coast to coast, to name a few. Driving was also an integral part of Wally’s careers. He started by collecting milk from farms in southeastern Wisconsin, delivering milk for Golden Guernsey, plowing snow, logging many miles to and from sales calls, and transporting Racine Danish Kringle.
Wally enjoyed spending time with family, at home and at the cabin in the Upper Peninsula. Wally loved to people watch, with some favorite spots being Mackinac Island, the Milwaukee Auto Show, and the Wisconsin State Fair. He had many hobbies which he loved to share with those around him. Some of those interests included movies, John Wayne, working with his hands, playing cards, cribbage, and reading.
An inherently quiet man, he held an avid appreciation for nature which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. Wally had a servant heart, observant eye, and a head for numbers. He was always there when help was needed or a cleanup was in order.
As a stalwart servant of the Lord, he sought God’s will for his life each day. With gifts of patience and encouragement, he inspired countless others around him. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by all those fortunate enough to have known him.
A celebration of life will be held at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, in Brookfield, on December 9 in the chapel. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. with service to follow. A lunch reception will be held afterward at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.