Warren Pierson
Jan. 10, 1932 - June 1, 2021
Warren Pierson of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the age of 89.
Warren was born in Waukesha on January 10, 1932, to John and Elnora Pierson. At 19, Warren enlisted in the Army from 1951 to 1954. He served in the Korean War and later returned to Waukesha where he met Shirley (Gulla) and married in 1959.
Warren loved to fish, play cards and watch the Packers and Brewers.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elnora; stepmother Annie; his sisters Harriet, Louise and Anita; and his brothers John, Robert, James and Edwin.
He is survived by his brother Raymond, children Suzanne Carstens and William (Renee) Pierson, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and loyal dog Whimpy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Wales/Genesee Lions Club on July 10, 2021, at 12 p.m.