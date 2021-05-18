WAUKESHA
Wayne A. Sanders
August 22, 1933 - May 15, 2021
Wayne A. Sanders was born to the late Eddie and Helen Sanders in Pekin, Illinois, on August 22, 1933, and passed away peacefully at home in Waukesha on May 15, 2021.
Wayne was blessed with a large and loving family. He married the love of his life, Dorothy (Richard) Sanders, and was happily married for 60 years before Dorothy preceded him in death in 2015. Together they raised five children and enjoyed many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wayne served his country in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1959, at which time he held the rank of Petty Officer, Second Class.
Wayne was a big baseball fan and would enjoy trips to Chicago, Illinois, where family would take in a double-header to watch the classic rivalry between the Cardinals and the Cubs. The family would debate who was the better team, Wayne was firmly on team Cardinals. His love of baseball was so great that he became an usher for the Milwaukee Brewers, who he enthusiastically rooted for (unless they were playing against the Cardinals).
Wayne and Dorothy loved to travel and their many trips took them all over the globe: from Thailand, China, and Hong Kong to Israel, throughout Europe from Normandy to Paris. They also enjoyed many cruises. Wayne loved his trip to Kenya and enjoyed his numerous trips to be with his children and grandchildren across the USA.
Wayne is survived by his children David (Sandie) Sanders, Denise (Guy) Conn, Lisa (Paul) Blumer, Renee (Mike) Ascher and Aimee (Dennis) Quattlebaum. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Wayne would say he lived a simple life, but his family would say he was an extraordinary man who lived a life full of love. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral service celebrated 6 p.m.
Additional visitation to be held Friday, May 21, at Eastlawn Funeral Home, 1152 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Funeral service celebrated 3 p.m.. Burial with full military honors will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wayne’s name may be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.