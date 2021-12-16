OCONOMOWOC
Wayne Allan Goetsch
Wayne Allan Goetsch passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the age of 70.
He is survived by his brothers Kenneth (Linda) Goetsch of Watertown, Dale (Patricia) Goetsch of Sun City, Ariz., and Ronald (Sandi) Goetsch of Philadelphia, Pa. Further survived by his nieces and nephews Lisa, Kate and Allan Goetsch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorraine and Allan Goetsch.
Wayne worked at Waukesha Cutting Tool as a machinist his whole life. He was also a huge Wisconsin sports fan - Bucks, Badgers, Packers and Brewers. Whether he was at the game or watching them on TV, he made sure he watched every one that he could.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.