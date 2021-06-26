FENNVILLE, Mich.
Wayne E. Meredith
Dec. 23, 1953 - June 16, 2021
Wayne E. Meredith age 67 of Fennville, Michigan, formerly of Genesee, passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2021. He was born in Waukesha on December 23, 1953, to Wayne and Dorothy (Carol) Meredith.
Wayne grew up on the family farm in Genesee raising all kinds of animals, his favorites being horses, peacocks and chickens. Wayne was very close to his grandfather Ed Boston and his great-aunt Gladys Folkman working together on the farm selling sweet corn, vegetable and hay. In his youth, Wayne participated in many horse shows earning a number of ribbons and he rode his pony Peterkin in some of the local parades. As an adult he raised American Quarter horses, peacocks and chickens. Wayne was instrumental in developing the Ameracauna breed of chicken and is renowned for having introduced large fowl Wheaton/Blue Wheaton Ameraucanas to the poultry world. He shipped eggs and chickens around the US. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award in 2004 by the Ameraucana Breeders Club.
Wayne was a kind and caring man, a patient listener and non-judgmental. He had a great sense of humor and could charmingly participate in witty repartee with anyone.
Wayne is survived by his father Wayne Meredith of Peoria, Ariz., and his sister Lana (Randy) Ness of Crivitz, and so many friends he met along the journey of life.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (Carol) Taylor, aunt and uncle Barbara and Keith Meredith, and numerous great aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at the Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.