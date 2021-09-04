WAUKESHA
Wayne Earl Schlosser ‘Brillo,’ ‘Spanky’
March 30, 1952 — Aug. 27, 2021
Wayne Earl Schlosser, aka “Brillo,” “Spanky” of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2021. He was born March 30, 1952, to Harold and Arvilla Schlosser.
He is survived by Wendy Schlosser, the love of his life, married 25 years; children Amanda, Abbigale and Austin Schlosser; sister Sharon Schlosser; and furry faithful companion Gigi. He is also survived by in-laws, nieces and nephews, Shirley (Carpenter) Kenny Anders, Corey and Julie Carpenter (Rhett and Gavin), Lee and Stacy Carpenter (Brooke), Angela and Robert Scheibl (Sydney and Samuel), Karen and Matthew Gabrielse (Alex, Lucas, Carter) and Sheila Boghardt. Wayne was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, inlaws and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Arvilla Scholsser, and sister Bernadine Byer.
Wayne graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School 1970. Wayne held certifications from Lakeshore Technical College as a CNC operator and journeyman machinist. He worked at Hayseen Manufacturing. Wayne was an entrepreneur and started his first business, Four-Tec Machine in Sheboygan Falls. Wayne moved to Waukesha and opened his second business, S& S Sales Group. He continued his professional career at Sussek Machine Company. During his time at Sussek Machine, he was able to build relations with people from all over the world, as well as establishing supply chains and start up manufacturing in Mexico.
Wayne enjoyed traveling with his family, golf, Texas hold’em poker and classic cars.
We will miss you and you will always be in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be hosted by Wayne’s family on Saturday, September 25, at Artisan 179 in the upstairs event space from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 179 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee WI 53072.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.