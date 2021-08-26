Wayne Herman Gartzke
Oct. 16, 1937 - Aug. 20, 2021
Wayne Herman Gartzke was born on October 16, 1937. Son of Walter “Putz” Gartzke and Emma Labs. Life long resident of Oconomowoc.
He married the love of his life Diane L. Dudley on June 6, 1964. They had 3 wonderful children, Todd, Tim and Trina and 3 grandchildren Miranda, Jenna and Jacob. Which he loved so much along with his dog buddy.
Wayne worked for the City of Oconomowoc DPW for 38 years. Served in the National Guard and was a volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver in Oconomowoc for 48 years. He was also a constable for the City of Oconomowoc.
He liked fishing and hunting as much for the outdoors as he liked being with his family. He enjoyed taking pictures and printing them at home. He liked baking and cooking. Wayne was a Brewers and Packers fan and tried to watch all the games. Bowling was a passion, and bowled over 60 years. He was inducted into the the Oconomowoc Area Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Marilyn Coffield, Donna Johnson and his twin brother Roger Gartzke and his brother-in-law Neil Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Diane and his children Todd (Barb) Gartzke, Tim (Corrine) Gartzke and Trina (Mike Dalton) Gartzke, grandchildren Miranda (Dustin Weinberg) Frank, Jenna (Wesley Pilak) Frank and Jacob Gartzke. He is also survived by his 2 sisters Darlene Adams, Linda (Harlin) Uttech, sister-in-law Pat Gartzke and nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be:
Mike Gartzke, Eric Johnson, Greg Adams, Gary Adams, Danny Uttech, Danny Steele, Dustin Weinberg.
There will be a funeral service at a future date.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Wayne’s name to either: St. Paul’s Church or Wildlife in Need appreciated.
