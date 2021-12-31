WAUKESHA
Wayne (Putz) T. Birner
May 2, 1935 - Oct. 17, 2021
Wayne (Putz) T. Birner of Waukesha died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the age of 86. He was born in Milwaukee on May 2, 1935, the son of Frank and Lorraine (nee Reusch) Birner.
On April 15, 1961, he married Joan Kontos in Waukesha. They attended Ascension Lutheran Church where they were members for almost 50 years.
Wayne enjoyed singing in the church choir which he did for many years. He served with the Wisconsin Air National Guard and was a mail carrier with the Elm Grove Post Office for 27 years. He also enjoyed going up north with his family every year where he fished and just had a good time.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 60 years, Joan Birner of Waukesha, and their children Linda Birner of Waukesha, William (Cathleen) Birner of Waukesha, and Jason Birner of Oconomowoc and his grandchildren Nicholas, Lauren, Amy, Ryan, Kiya, and Jayden Birner. He is further survived by his brother David Birner of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. memorial service at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.