EAGLE
‘Wes’ Frank W. Smale
June 7, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2021
“Wes” Frank W. Smale, 87, of Eagle and previously of Palmyra, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Wes was born at home in Little Prairie on June 7, 1934, the son of Frank and Margaret (Brereton) Smale. He grew up in the Palmyra area and graduated from Palmyra High School. During high school and his formative years, Wes excelled in the area of athletics. He was strong, fast and talented. He holds the record for most touchdowns scored during a 6-man football season at Palmyra High School, he anchored a state champion 880 relay team, as well as many other athletic achievements. On June 20, 1953, Wes married the love of his life, Rebecca Nicks, at Siloam Church and the two would go on to enjoy over 68 years of marriage together. Wes and Becky were blessed with four loving children, Pam, Heidi, Kevin and Peggy. Wes worked as an over the road truck driver for the majority of his working career. He was ”a Jack of All Trades” and could fix and build anything! He took pride in providing for his family and making sure they had what they needed. Wes had a special love and connection to animals and owned many pets throughout his life. During his younger years he had a spunky attitude that gave way to a more relaxed and quiet demeanor later in life. Wes had an appreciation for classic Country Western music such as Willie Nelson, Roger Miller and others. He was also a man of faith and a lifelong member of Little Prairie United Methodist Church. Wes loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly. He was an excellent example for his family to model and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by: his best friend and loving wife, Rebecca Smale of Eagle; three children, Pam (Mike) Gorecki of Palmyra, Heidi (Jeff) Venes of Pewaukee, and Kevin(Faith) Smale of Naples, FL; his grandchildren, Natalie (Andy) Miller, Rachel (Eric) Pelletier, Stephanie (Ryan) Gafner, Nick (Lauren) Venes, and Connor (Lizzy) Venes; and his great-grandchildren, Jack, Charlie, Max, Josh, Vincent, Savannah, and Lenora. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents, his dear daughter Peggy, two sisters, and a brother, Marvin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Prairie United Methodist Church or your local humane society.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home(320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). The Rev. Duane Goetsch will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Wes will be laid to rest in Little Prairie Cemetery immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.