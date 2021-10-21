Wille D. Friske
Dec. 5, 1971 - Oct. 18, 2021
Willie was born on December 5, 1971, in Waukesha, the son of David and Beverly (nee Yuhas) Friske and passed away on October 18, 2021, at the age of 49 years. Willie is lovingly survived by a brother, sisters, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, with a funeral service at 7 p.m.
Please see the Church and Chapel website for complete notice at www.churchandchapel.com.
