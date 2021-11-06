Willean Lemke (Billy)
Nov. 8, 1933 — Oct. 25, 2021
On Monday, October 25, 2021, Willean Lemke (Billy), loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 87. Billy was born on November 8, 1933, in Wittenburg, to William and Arlyn Jorgensen.
On June 6, 1953, she married Robert Lemke. They raised four daughters, Sandra, Jill, Karen and Amy.
Billy had a passion for nature, gardening and watching her birds. She loved to dance and boy could she kick up her heels. She had a very strong spirit that would lift up those around her. Everyone’s dogs loved her and she loved them. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Billy was preceded in death by her father, mother and sisters (Eileen and Ione). She is survived by her husband, four daughters, two sisters (MaeJean and Diane), and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Condolences can be sent to: P.O. Box 249, Wales, WI 53183.