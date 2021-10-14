WAUKESHA
William A. Neis
June 10, 1943 - Oct. 9, 2021
William A. Neis of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born in Watertown on June 10, 1943, the son of Adam and Margaret (nee Pirkel) Neis.
William was a 1961 graduate of Johnson Creek High School where he was in band, played basketball and football and was in the Lettermen’s Club. He proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard and went on to work for Waukesha Engine for 41 years. On August 20, 1966, he married Patricia “Pat” Schmitt in Waukesha and together they have been longtime members of St. William Catholic Church. William enjoyed camping and campfires, had a love for cardinals and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Most of all, he cherished his family and was happiest when they were all together.
He will be forever missed by his wife of 55 years, Pat of Waukesha, and their four children, Carrie Neis, Steven (Paula) Neis, Sheri (Dan) Portz and Scott (Tina) Neis. He was the proud grandfather of Kyle and Kayla Neis, Lauren Neis, Andrew Neis, and Alyssa, Danny and Dylan Portz. He is further survived by his brother Philip Neis, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Robert and a brother and sister in infancy.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery in Johnson Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in William’s name are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church or to Heart of the Nation, P.O. Box 14428, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.